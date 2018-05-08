American Airlines flight returns to Chicago over 'smoke in cockpit,' passenger says

An American Airlines flight headed for Dallas was forced to return to Chicago’s O’Hare airport following reports that the cockpit began filling with smoke.

American Airlines Flight 2587, an Airbus 321 carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, left from O’Hare at 8:09 a.m. local time and returned just over an hour later, at 9:13, according to data from Flight Aware.

A tweet from Bruce Clark, who claimed to be the son of a passenger on the flight, said he was getting texts from his father about the plane’s impending emergency landing while in the air.

“Happening right now... Texts from my dad [en route] to Tokyo on @AmericanAir via ORD to Dallas — ‘smoke in cockpit, making emergency landing,’” wrote Clark.

American responded to Clark shortly afterward, assuring him the plane was returning safely, and that his father would be "on his way soon."

In a statement, American Airlines also confirmed that the crew decided to return from their departure city after reports of “a possible odor in the cabin,” but made no mention of smoke in the cockpit.

“American Airlines flight 2587, from Chicago O’Hare to Dallas Fort Worth, returned to Chicago after the crew reported a possible odor in the cabin,” the airline stated.

“The aircraft, an Airbus 321 with 175 passengers and a crew of 6, landed safely and taxied to the gate. The aircraft will be evaluated by our maintenance team, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”