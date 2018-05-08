Expand / Collapse search
Small plane crash-lands in Dallas parking lot, pilot walks away unharmed

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
The pilot had planned to make an unscheduled landing in Addison, Texas, before coming down in the lot.

The pilot of a Piper PA-28 that crash-landed on Monday night says a shortage of fuel was the reason he took the plane down in a Dallas-area parking lot.

The plane had reportedly left from Mississippi earlier in the day for Weatherford, Texas, roughly 60 miles west of Dallas. The pilot later informed air traffic controllers he was running low on fuel and originally planned on landing in Addison Airport, just a few miles from the city, before coming down in Dallas, KTVT reports.

The aircraft’s wings reportedly clipped a tree as the plane descended into the parking lot of an abandoned restaurant. The pilot is also said to have put out a small fire that broke after the plane struck a light post, though he was able to extinguish it himself, according to WBAP.

The plane struck a tree before coming to a stop at a light post in the parking lot of an abandoned restaurant.  (Twitter.com/FOX4Terry)

He escaped the crash-landing with no injuries.

The FAA is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.