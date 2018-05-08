Small plane crash-lands in Dallas parking lot, pilot walks away unharmed

The pilot of a Piper PA-28 that crash-landed on Monday night says a shortage of fuel was the reason he took the plane down in a Dallas-area parking lot.

WATER PRESSURE RESTORED TO PHILLY AIRPORT AFTER REPORTS OF 'FECES' EVERYWHERE

The plane had reportedly left from Mississippi earlier in the day for Weatherford, Texas, roughly 60 miles west of Dallas. The pilot later informed air traffic controllers he was running low on fuel and originally planned on landing in Addison Airport, just a few miles from the city, before coming down in Dallas, KTVT reports.

The aircraft’s wings reportedly clipped a tree as the plane descended into the parking lot of an abandoned restaurant. The pilot is also said to have put out a small fire that broke after the plane struck a light post, though he was able to extinguish it himself, according to WBAP.

He escaped the crash-landing with no injuries.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The FAA is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.