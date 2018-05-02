Woman claims American Airlines rep threatened her in vulgar text message

An American Airlines passenger from New Hampshire says she received a nasty text message from someone in the customer service department after inquiring about a baggage issue — but American has since said they cannot “substantiate” any of her claims.

Marla Margolis, a practicing attorney, and her family had flown with American Airlines from Boston to Miami, where she planned to celebrate her son’s bar mitzvah with a cruise. But upon arriving in Miami, the group realized they had left a garment bag on the plane containing her son's suit and her daughter's dress. She said she called the American Airlines’ customer service hotline to see if the plane was still at the airport, only to be told to file a complaint online.

“All I needed to do was to talk to a human being at the airport. I didn’t need to file something and find out 48 hours later if it was found,” Margolis told WCVB.

Margolis reportedly found American’s customer service representative less than helpful, and admitted to saying a “not nice thing to him” right before she hung up.

That’s when she claims she got an unsettling text from someone she believed to be “the rep or his buddy sitting next to him” in the customer service area, she said to Fox News.

“I will put my foot up your a-- you f------ whore,” read the message Margolis said she received.

Margolis tried calling the number that sent her the text, but it went to an automated voicemail, so she informed American Airlines of the incident. The company reportedly launched an investigation.

Days later, however, Margolis received a follow-up text from the same number, in which the sender asked, “Are you enjoying my foot up your a--?”

“This was simply beyond the pale,” Margolis told Fox News. “I was beyond livid. It's one thing to have a lousy customer service experience and have it end with the disconnection of the call. It's quite another for a call center rep to have taken the following steps to send me this message.”

American Airlines has confirmed to Fox News that the company launched an investigation into the text, but claims the number is “not associated with American Airlines or the representative Ms. Margolis spoke with.”

“We take these allegations seriously and immediately launched an investigation. Our team conducted an investigation, which included speaking to a representative in Phoenix, Ariz., and a senior agent based in our Raleigh/Durham, N.C. office,” said an American Airlines representative in a statement.

“Our team also traced the phone number where the text message originated, which comes back to a phone number not associated with American Airlines or the representative Ms. Margolis spoke with in North Carolina. Our research also shows that these representatives were immediately on other calls after Ms. Margolis disconnected her call with American.

“American researched these allegations, and we are unable to substantiate any of the claims made by Ms. Margolis. We recommend she file a police report in order for law enforcement to potentially continue their investigation into the phone number which was used to send her those text messages.”

Margolis, meanwhile, says she isn’t happy with how the incident was handled, and commented that American is taking “no accountability.”

"Note that I never asked for any compensation of any kind or threatened any type of legal action," she said to Fox News. "No accountability, that is the bottom line of this story."

"All I know is 'I'm sorry' is not hard to say," she added.

Margolis has followed up with New Hampshire police to try to get to the bottom of the text.