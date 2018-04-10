Airbus to create beds for airplane cargo hold

European plane-designer Airbus has announced that it will be creating napping areas to fit in the lower-deck cargo hold of an airplane.

Airbus has teamed up with Zodiac Aerospace to design and construct the lie-flat bed berths that will fill the lower area of the plane.

The bed modules will be initially offered on Airbus A330 widebody aircrafts in 2020, Bloomburg reported.

The idea comes at a time when other airliners are offering more comfortable accommodations for passengers on long-haul flights. Last month Qantas Airways said it was considering using the cargo hold to place large pods for people to exercise and sleep in.

Air New Zealand introduced SkyCouch, a seating option that turns a row of seats into a small bed for people to sleep on.

For Airbus, the cargo sleeper set-up will be designed to be installed as modules that can be quickly replaced with regular cargo fittings, Bloomburg reported. The modules will also be able to be used in both new and old planes, according to the manufacturer.