Google Street View released new Disney maps

Google Maps has good news for obsessed Disney fans, and those who have never been, but have always wanted to.

Google Street View, a feature in Google Maps that provides real-life panoramic views of different locations, has unveiled 11 new maps that lets users explore inside the famous theme parks.

You can now visit beloved Disneyland and Disney World destinations like Epcot and Magic Kingdom without having to leave the house -- or buy a ticket.

The highly-detailed Street View maps offer 360-degree virtual walking tours throughout both expansive parks and sync with VR headsets for an added element of realism.

Though the rides are not part of the experience, armchair travelers can click down Main Street, U.S.A and admire all of the Disney magic. Users are even allowed to explore inside bakeries, shops and the exotic Blue Bayou, a high-end restaurant set inside Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

The newly released maps may also be a sigh of relief to the Disney lover on a budget as the park recently announced that it will be increasing ticket prices this year. Google will let you get your Disney fix without a Disney price tag.

Check out the list of locations:

The Magic Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Epcot

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disneyland

Disney California Adventure

Pandora ― The World Of Avatar

Mark Twain Riverboat, Disneyland

The Blue Bayou Restaurant

Flo’s V8 Cafe

The Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater

San Angel Inn

Disney Springs

Downtown Disney