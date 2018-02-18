Disney announces opening date for Toy Story Land

Disney Parks announced on Friday when Toy Story Land, the new themed addition at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, will open.

Toy Story Land, which promises to “transport guests into the adventurous outdoors of Andy’s backyard,” will open on June 30, according to Disney.

“With set pieces, staging, attractions and experiences Toy Story Land represents the best of Walt Disney Imagineering’s collaboration with our storytelling partners at Pixar Animation Studios,” Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, said Friday.

Some of the highlights in the 11-acre land include a restaurant called Woody's Lunch Box, a family-friendly roller coaster called Slinky Dog Dash, and an Alien Swirling Saucers ride. The sacuers ride is based on the “toy play set that Andy got from Pizza Planet, in which Aliens are flying around in their toy flying saucers and trying to capture guests’ rocket toy vehicles with ‘The Claw’,” according to Disney.

Disney has revealed several details about what else the park will include.