Fire in the sky: Southwest flight makes emergency landing after engine experiences 'performance issues'

A Southwest Airlines flight heading from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing after one of its engines caught fire moments after takeoff on Monday morning.

Southwest Airlines Flight 604 departed from Salt Lake City International Airport at 6:40 a.m., but soon began experiencing what Southwest has called a “performance issue” with an engine.

“The pilots of flight 604 operating today from Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) elected to return to SLC after receiving a cockpit indication of a performance issue with one of the aircraft engines,” said Southwest in a statement.

“Following established protocol and procedures, the pilots completed an uneventful landing.”

Nancy Volmer, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake City International Airport, confirmed that none of the passengers were injured, the Associated Press reported.

Reddit user Ben McConkie managed to catch footage of the aircraft from the ground, claiming that he was alerted to the incident after hearing “loud popping noises” from overhead.

“Well that doesn’t look good. Hopefully they made it back down,” wrote one commenter on McConkie's post.

Another simply wrote, "OH MY GOD!! OH MY GOD!! LOOK AT THAT PLANE!! LOOK!!!"

Southwest passengers were moved to a new aircraft to continue their trip to Los Angeles International Airport. The airline apologized to the affected passengers.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but safety is always our top priority at Southwest Airlines,” said a spokesperson.