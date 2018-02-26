United flight lands safely in Oregon after tire blows during takeoff

Passengers onboard a United Airlines flight to Oregon suffered a bit of a scare Sunday night as the plane blew a tire during takeoff.

Flight 1551 from Newark Liberty International Airport landed safely at Portland International Airport around 10:30 p.m. local time, officials said. United said there were no reported injuries.

An unidentified passenger onboard the flight told Fox 12 Oregon that he heard a loud bang as they took off. The passenger said everyone on the plane acted professionally and there was no panic.

Port of Portland and Portland Fire officials were on standby to help the plane if needed, according to KATU-TV.

The airplane landed without incident, was towed to the gate and passengers deplaned normally, officials said.