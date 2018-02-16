Bahamas resort Baha Mar hiring someone to hang out with flamingos

A new resort in the Bahamas is accepting applications for the role of CFO — Chief Flamingo Officer, that is.

This unusual job at Baha Mar in Nassau entails living on site at the 1,000-acre resort and taking care of the resident flock of flamingos, the country’s national bird, which will arrive at the resort this spring.

While resort life sounds nice, the CFO will have their work cut out for them. This person will be tasked with protecting and caring for the flamingos, oversee the Flamingo Mansion — an expansive indoor, outdoor, aquatic and dry habitat where they’ll be housed — and design interactive programming for Baha Mar guests.

The CFO must also have a degree in Zoology or related field as well as knowledge and previous experience caring for exotic animals.

The selected candidate will work alongside Baha Mar’s Chief Scientist as part of a team dedicated to wildlife and conservation efforts. They’ll also educate guests on the resort’s commitment to protect, preserve and celebrate the islands' wildlife.

If this sounds like your dream gig, you have until February 28 to apply on the Baha Mar website.