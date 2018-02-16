Heartbreaking photo appears to show man eating across from wife's ashes on Valentine's Day

A Texas woman shared a heartbreaking photo on Valentine’s Day appearing to show a man dining at a restaurant seated across from his late wife’s ashes.

The unidentified man is neatly dress and appears to be crying into a folded napkin. There are two place settings on the table and two glasses of wine. There also appeared to be a Valentine’s Day card on the table that reads “You & Me.”

Chasidy Gwaltney, of Corpus Christi, shared the photo on Facebook. She said she first thought the man was waiting for his date, according to Fox 8 Live. She said she soon realized that nobody would be showing up.

"I saw something today that has made me remember that we won't always have each other to hold, talk to, love, play with or even just aggravate every now and then," Gwaltney said in her message. "This man looks like he is spending Valentine's Day alone at first glance but that is actually his wife in that very beautiful bottle sitting on the table."

Gwaltney urged others to love one another.

"Please love your sweetheart while you have the opportunity, you never know what tomorrow will bring or take away,” she said.

The post has been shared more than 340,000 times as of Thursday evening.