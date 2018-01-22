Reality show crew prompts bomb scare at Newark Airport

The creators of a reality show say they were shooting an episode about a vacuum device used to compress luggage when the gadget prompted a fake bomb alert at a New Jersey airport.

NJ.com reports that federal officers at Newark Liberty International Airport stopped crew members of a CNBC show called "Staten Island Hustle" following a security check Thursday. The Transportation Security Administration had believed the device was a fake bomb.

Nine men were arrested and charged with multiple offenses.

Endemol Shine North America employs the show's crew and issued an apology. The company says the device frees up luggage space by compressing clothing.

TSA says parts of the gadget were "indicators of an improvised explosive device."

"Staten Island Hustle" documents a group of investors searching for unconventional products.