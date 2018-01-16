Hotel guest requests 'drawings of Godzilla' before arrival, gets them

Hotel guests should never feel bad about asking for extra towels or late check-outs ever again: A frequent traveler recently told Business Insider he asks for a “hand-drawn Godzilla” before he even checks in — and the hotels provide one much more often he expects.

Patrick Feary, who often travels for his job at a consultancy service called Hotelchamp, says the idea started out as a joke and a way to entertain his finance department, as they would have to approve all of his requests prior to the trip. But after the first hotel came through, it became a running gag.

'GAME OF THRONES' HOTEL, MADE OF ICE, OPENS IN FINLAND

So far, Feary says three out of about 20 hotels he’s stayed at have provided him with a picture of Godzilla, including the Mercure Melbourne Albert Park in Victoria, where he requested a drawn Godzilla because “it would really make me feel at home.”

As a result, they presented him with a sassy hand-drawn Godzilla welcoming him to Australia.

The next hotel to indulge Feary’s request was the Lucia Lodge in Big Sur, Calif. This time, however, he asked them for a “drawing of Godzilla surfing,” but added that it was “completely optional.” They chose to fulfill his request.

CALIFORNIA HOTEL OFFERS PUPPY CUDDLES ON DEMAND

Perhaps the finest example of a hotel-commissioned Godzilla drawing was provided to Feary by the Hilton Boston Back Bay, to which Feary asked this: "If possible, and totally no issue if not, it would make me feel so much more at home if there was a drawing in my room of Godzilla firing a bow and arrow at an apple on top of the head of a smaller Godzilla, William Tell style," he recalled to Business Insider.

Sure enough, they gave him exactly that, as well as a bowl of fruit and a bottle of wine.

"This one was pretty above and beyond,” he told Business Insider.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Hotelchamp — which aims to help hotels improve their guest relations — added that this kind of service "speaks to what [our] company does," as hotels often don’t mind treating their guests to a more personal experience. Even if that includes a drawing of Godzilla hanging ten.