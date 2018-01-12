Fire at Newark Airport leads to terminal evacuation, long security lines

A fire broke out at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey Friday morning, causing a partial evacuation of Terminal C followed by long lines at security.

An underground transformer led to the fire in a PSE&G manhole near Gate 71, resulting in some terminal and flight interruptions, NJ Advance Media reports.

Social media photos showed long lines to get through security after travelers were allowed back inside the terminal, with wait times of up to an hour. By 2:15 p.m., officials posted on Twitter that lines were starting to move again, but to allow extra time if you’re traveling through Terminal C.

The fire was extinguished and no one was injured. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said there was no smoke or fire inside the terminal.

Associated Press contributed to this report.