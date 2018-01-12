Disney will allow certain guests to buy more FastPasses, but not everyone is happy about it

Guests at certain Walt Disney World resorts reportedly now have the option to buy additional FastPasses, allowing them to skip ride lines for an added cost.

But not everyone is a fan of the new program.

A spokesperson for Disney confirmed the new pilot program to Spectrum News 13 on Tuesday and said it is slated to be introduced this weekend.

Currently, FastPasses are free with the price of admission and allow guests to reserve a specific time slot for certain rides and skip the long standby lines. However, this new option, available to club-level resort guests only, allows people to purchase three additional FastPasses for $50 per day.

A minimum three-day purchase is required, totaling at least $150 per person for the new feature.

“Club-level rooms can be found in many Disney deluxe resorts, like the Animal Kingdom Lodge, Contemporary Resort, Grand Floridian Resort and Yacht Club Resort, and also encompasses cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, bungalows at the Polynesian Village, and various suites at the Swan and Dolphin Hotels,” according to Travel and Leisure.

While skipping lines to ride your favorite attractions seems like a plus, many fans are worried what this new pay-to-ride option means for the future of Disney. On social media, people have expressed their frustration with the ever-increasing cost associated with a Disney vacation.

But Walt Disney World certainly isn’t the first theme park to offer a paid feature to skip the line. Nearby Universal Studios, Six Flags and Cedar Fair all offer similar added passes to spend less time waiting, Theme Park Insider reports.

A spokesperson for Walt Disney World did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.