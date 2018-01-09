Water main break at JFK causes luggage nightmare for travelers: 'I just want my bag'

A growing sea of thousands of pieces of luggage flooded JFK Airport’s Terminal 4 on Monday, one day after a water main break there wreaked havoc and forced evacuations.

Frustrated travelers groused that finding their luggage among the hoards of bags was like searching for a needle in a haystack.

“They haven’t told us anything,” fumed London resident Cameron Watts, 25. “One of my colleagues I traveled with found one of her bags — she’s got two — so we know they have to be here somewhere.”

FLIGHT ATTENDANTS REPORTEDLY NEEDED TO FLY TO AREA 51

Roan Lraben, 28, who flew in Sunday afternoon on a Delta flight from Amsterdam, said not having his baggage yet was putting a damper on his five-day vacation to the Big Apple.

“It was a long flight, and I just want my bag so I can enjoy my holiday,” Lraben said.

“I should be at one of the highlights of New York — Times Square or wherever — just enjoying the city. Instead, I’m at the airport looking for my luggage.”

Sunday’s massive water main break at Terminal 4, which handles arriving flights, sparked a travel nightmare and resulted in an evacuation after about 3 inches of water flooded the building.

In the midst of the chaos, which included a power and heat outage, passengers were forced to abandon their luggage and flee.

Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said Monday that the airlines plan to “have all baggage on its way to passengers no later than the end of the day,” while he attempted to explain the major mishap.

“What happened over the weekend was a completely unacceptable performance,” Cotton said in a press conference.

“The primary failure was a lack of communication between the private terminal operators that provide gates for international flights and the international airlines to assure that gates were available in a timely basis for inbound aircraft.”

PASSENGERS SHOVED CAT INTO CARRY-ON LUGGAGE, SAY POLICE

But his words weren’t much solace to people such as Amanda Flicop — who lamented the loss of her luggage — and her pants — in a post on social media.

“It’s snowy and I’m in shorts,” the theater student said on Twitter.

She included an image of herself wearing an unseasonable outfit amid piles of snow in Norton, Mass.

“JFK airport intl HAS MY PANTSSS,” was written in black marker on her legs.

Bunyod Khujabekov, 23, of Sheepshead Bay, said he arrived at the airport Sunday from Uzbekistan and also was still waiting Monday for his luggage.

“We were supposed to arrive at 12:30 p.m., but because of the snow, we were delayed by an hour,” Bunyod Khujabekov, 23, about his Sunday flight.

“And then we got here and there was flooding in the airport. That’s why our bags didn’t come out.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Linda, a 39-year-old resident of Inwood in Manhattan, was one of the lucky ones to find her luggage Monday after arriving three hours late Sunday night from Wisconsin.

“I am the success story. I found my bags — and I only waited 12 hours,” she said.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post, and contains additional reporting by Joe Tacopino.