JFK Airport water main break forces terminal evacuation amid massive delays

Part of New York's John F. Kennedy Airport, which has been plagued by delays stranding thousands of passengers since Thursday's "Bomb Cyclone" winter storm, was evacuated Sunday afternoon following a massive water main break.

The water main break led to a shutdown of international flights into Terminal 4. Passengers -- many of whom posted photos and video on social media -- were urged to contact their airlines for specific flight information, according to a tweet sent by the airport Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the water main break was unclear.

Images from inside the terminal showed how part of the building looked like a lake, as workers could be seen trying to mop up the mess.

The country's fifth busiest airport has suffered from a cascading series of woes since the winter storm's snow and the frigid air that followed led to many flights being grounded, diverted or just canceled.

Images online showed a sea of unclaimed luggage and packed crowds of frustrated travelers unable to reach their destinations.

The problems were worsened when a plane arriving from China clipped the tail end of a Kuwait Airways 777, which damanged both aircraft and caused even more delays.

Some frustrated passengers have been waiting since Friday just to get out of New York City.