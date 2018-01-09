Flight attendants needed to reportedly fly to Area 51

If you’re passionate about the high skies, UFOs and top secret activity, put in your two weeks’ notice: the opportunity of a lifetime has officially arrived. As of Jan. 8, the U.S. government is looking to staff flights run by the U.S. Air Force that reportedly travel to Area 51.

According to a new job posting on AECOM, flight attendants are needed on planes that will depart from Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport, apparently taking government and contract employees to the highly classified area located in the middle of the Nevada desert, Travel + Leisure reports.

The duties are not for the faint of heart, however — the job description details that candidates “must be level-headed and clear thinking while handling unusual incidents and situations” such as severe weather conditions, weather or mechanical delays, hijackings or bomb threats. Moreover, candidates must be able to operate aircraft doors weighing up to 80 lbs., administer first aid, and brief passengers on standard procedures, ensuring that safety protocol is followed.

In addition to holding a high school degree, state issued driver’s license and be skilled in jet aircraft emergency training, requirements also specify that the crew member must “qualify for and maintain a top secret government security clearance and associated work location access.” In other words, “active top secret clearance” from the government is “highly desired.”

Nevertheless, former British Ministry of Defense UFO investigator Nick Pope told the Daily Mail that though Area 51 is certainly part of a military testing range, the new hires will likely not have any extraterrestrial responsibilities in the mysterious region.

“The UFO and conspiracy theory community think it's the place where crashed UFOs are kept and where the U.S. military are trying to back-engineer this alien technology,” Pope said of Area 51. “Sadly, despite the rumors, I've seen no evidence that we've recovered any extraterrestrial technology.”

