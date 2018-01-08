'Unusual odor' aboard JetBlue flight prompts plane to return to Boston airport

A JetBlue flight departing from Boston on Saturday afternoon had to return to Boston's Logan Airport after an unusual odor was detected on board.

JetBlue flight 1095 from Boston to Punta Cana departed Logan Airport at around 5:00 p.m. but was diverted back to the departure site and landed at 6:24 p.m.

An official statement from the airline says the crew on board reported an unusual odor on the plane, which caused customers and crew members to feel ill.

As a safety precaution, the plane returned to Boston where everyone on board received medical attention and the aircraft will be inspected.

Read the full statement below:

"Shortly after departure from Boston the crew on board JetBlue Flight 1095 to Punta Cana reported an unusual odor and customers and crewmembers feeling unwell. In an abundance of caution, the crew elected to return to Boston and was met by medical personal. The aircraft will be inspected."

More from FOX 25 Boston.