JetBlue bringing back $20 board game that comes with round-trip flight

Ever wished you could give your mom, brother or BFF the trip of a lifetime this holiday, but can’t afford to stray outside of your already strained shopping budget? Now you can.

JetBlue is making travel gifting dreams come true with a new board game called Get Packing!, which comes with some fun cards, a die, a rule book — and a certificate for a round-trip flight. And the game, with certificate included, only costs $20.

“The holidays are all about celebrating traditions and creating new memories. But, we know that even the happiest families can get caught up in the tension of the holidays,” said JetBlue's Manager of Advertising and Content Heather Berko in a statement. “With this in mind, we created “Get Packing!” to save you from awkward moments by literally getting you out of there with a real JetBlue flight certificate.”

JetBlue was previously only going to sell 200 of these magical games at one game per customer, making them the most coveted holiday gift since Tickle Me Elmo. The games first went on sale on Amazon at 12 p.m. EST December 12, but they expectedly sold out faster than most people could click “buy.”

Due to their popularity, JetBlue will be offering the game for sale again December 18 at 3 p.m. EST.

If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on the limited edition game, you (or whomever you gift it to) will be able to book a round-trip flight to any JetBlue destination (without any price restrictions) between January 1 and December 31, 2018.

JetBlue recommends booking a domestic getaway to hotspots like Charleston or New Orleans with your holiday gift, or going international to Costa Rica, Barbados or Lima.

Of course, the flights are subject to availability, include blackout dates over major holidays, and government taxes and fees do apply. All in all, though, we might have to hand it to JetBlue for coming up with the greatest, most affordable holiday gift of 2017.