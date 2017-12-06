Delta flight diverts hundreds of miles because passengers have to 'go really bad'

We've all been there: Needing to "go really bad," without a toilet in sight. The situation got a little more uncomfortable for passengers on a typically 6-hour Delta flight from New York City to Seattle on Saturday night, which was forced to make an unscheduled pit stop — or "potty break," as the Billings Gazette puts it — in Billings, Montana.

The Boeing 757 had to divert roughly 200 miles after its toilets stopped working and passengers basically couldn't hold it the rest of the way. They apparently had to go so badly, per a Delta incident report, that when they found no gate available at Billings Logan International Airport, the plane taxied to a cargo area.

A rolling staircase was used to allow fliers in need to deplane quickly and "find relief of built-up pressures," per the Delta report.

The Aviation Herald reports the flight landed in Billings about 30 minutes after the decision was made to head there, and the plane didn't resume its journey for another three hours, making for a total delay of 3.5 hours.

