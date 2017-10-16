Passenger flew into Guam with meth hidden in his wheelchair, police say

A man flying into Guam on Sunday was detained upon arrival after authorities found meth hidden inside his wheelchair, police say.

Erik Vincent Morta Benavente had just flown in from Japan and was making his way through customs when he was stopped for two searches, KUAM reports.

Upon searching his wheelchair, customs officials reportedly found 455 grams, or just over a pound, of suspected methamphetamine. Court documents also revealed that the drugs tested positive for methamphetamines, according to Guam's Pacific Daily News.

Benavente reportedly admitted to authorities that the drugs were indeed his. A hearing has been scheduled for October 30.

Pacific Daily News further reports that Benavente will be released from the Department of Corrections on Tuesday in order to attend his grandfather’s funeral. He will return later that afternoon.

