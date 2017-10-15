Airport worker filmed 'opening passenger bags' and stealing contents

Abdullah Hayee Mayeh was arrested October 12 following video footage that circulated showing him opening airplane passenger’s bags in the luggage compartment of a Jetstar flight and stealing the contents inside.

The 27-year-old airport worker was caught on CCTV “opening passenger bags and helping himself to contents,” the Mirror reported.

Once the video started circulating online, Jetstar became aware of the incident and launched a full investigation into the thefts.

“Jetstar is aware of a video circulating online and we are taking the matter very seriously,” the airline said in a statement to news.com.au.

"We have launched an immediate investigation and will work with Airports of Thailand, our ground handler BAGS and our local security company to ensure the security of our customers’ property on-board our flights,” the statement continued.

Mayeh, who was employed by BAGS, a company that provides baggage services for nearly 100 airlines in Thailand, was arrested later at Phuket International Airport in Thailand.

Upon his arrest, Mayeh made a full confession and turned over a stolen Bluetooth, the Phuket Gazette reports. The authorties are reportedly trying to match any stolen item with the passenger from whom it was taken.