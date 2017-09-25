Japanese bullet train makes emergency stop after tablet catches fire

A bullet train in Japan had to make an emergency stop over the weekend after a passenger’s tablet computer caught on fire.

The Nozomi 234 super express train was en route to Tokyo Station Sunday when the tablet began smoking after the owner turned it on, Japan Times reports.

After catching fire, the tablet burned the small table at the passenger’s seat. The fire was quickly contained, but the train was held to ensure its safety before departing to its destination. The train resumed operation several minutes later.

The police are investigating what caused the fire, but they suspect the battery might be the source, according to Japan Times.



This isn’t the first time an electronic device has caught fire in a public place. Earlier this year, a lithium battery in a laptop caught fire on a JetBlue flight, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing. The fire was extinguished before firefighters arrived on the scene.