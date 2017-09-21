Bodily fluids found in Detroit airport soap dispensers

An investigation is underway at Detroit Metropolitan Airport and it has nothing to do with the planes in the air — but soap in the bathrooms.

Airport officials say they are investigating an "unusual substance" found in soap dispensers in the North Terminal restrooms last week. Those who work at the airport say it is believed that substance is bodily fluid from a man.

Traveler Matthew Demers of Clinton Township never expected this.

"So I just used the men’s bathroom, I just washed my hands and coming to find this out — it is a little disgusting," he said.

In a statement the airport authority says it takes health and safety very seriously at the airport. The question now is who would do such a thing?

"I don't even know how someone would find the time to do that," said Jamilia McClendon. "You can see it is kind of busy around here right now."

McClendon, who cleans the bathrooms at Detroit Metro says workers do not believe a passenger is responsible. It would have to be a person who had access to the soap dispensers.

"The way the soap dispensers are under the sink, a passenger wouldn't know how to get up under, and untwist them," she said. "It really is disgusting.

"A lot of crazy things happen at the airport."

The Airport Authority is in the process of installing new, tamper proof soap dispensers and are more frequently monitoring the restrooms.

McClendon says the cleaning staff has had to take extra measures to make sure the liquid soap, is in fact soap.

"(We) wash our hands in the break room before we come upstairs," she said. "Because there is no telling what's in there. We have to check them before we even get on the floor, each shift."

"I don't know what would go through someone's mind ever thinking about doing that," said Demers. "It's extremely disgusting."

