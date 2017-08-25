'Fixer Upper' couple's Magnolia House rental books 6 months in 7 minutes

Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s wildly popular home improvement show “Fixer Upper,” just put their first vacation rental, The Magnolia House, on the market to accept reservations for January through June of next year.

The rentals were available to rent starting today at 12 p.m. ET, according to the couple’s Magnolia newsletter.

However, they didn’t last long. Available spots for the rustic-chic farmhouse were all booked up within the first seven minutes (last year rental dates were sold out within five minutes).

The quaint digs won't come cheap for the couples lucky enough to get a spot, though. A night ranges from $695-$995 and you must adhere to strict booking rules – weeknights must be booked in two-night increments, and check-in days are Mondays, Wednesdays, or Fridays only. Weekends can be booked in two or three-night sections, but the check-in days are the same.

Though the price tag may seem hefty, the entire house sleeps eight, which rings in at about $86 per person. Plus there’s the added benefit of being able to boast that you got to stay in a fixer upper, shiplap and all.

But if fans think they’ll get lucky at the Gaines’ recently announced vacation rental, The Hillcrest Estate, they’ll have to think again. The inaugural bookings have already sold out through December.

Good thing there’s a new season to keep busy with until the next round of reservations open next summer.