United airlines forfeited mother's tickets because of her sick son

A Virginia woman is upset with United Airlines after missing her flight Monday.

According to The Virginian-Pilot, 24-year-old Shelby Davis was preparing to board a flight from Chicago to Norfolk at 9 p.m. local time Monday night when United announced their plane had a mechanical issue.

United said a new aircraft had to be brought in to fly the passengers to their destination and it would be a few hours before they would be able to take off.

Davis was traveling with her 18-month-old son, who suffers from chromosomal conditions and breathing problems, when she realized a feeding tube extension and extra formula in her checked luggage was needed during the delay.

While Davis brought enough formula and medical supplies for the flight, the delay forced her to need additional items from her checked baggage.

However, airline employees said that would be impossible unless she forfeited her flight home.

Finally, Davis agreed to forfeit her tickets for the flight in order to get the medical supplies and food her baby needed, forcing her to spend another night in Chicago.

Davis called the United customer service department and informed them of the situation. Once officials heard the details of her ordeal, the mother was offered a refund and complimentary flight to Virginia Tuesday.

Davis, still upset she missed a day of work, said next time she will likely drive to Chicago instead of fly in order to avoid a similar situation.