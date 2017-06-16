'Star Trek' roller coaster debuts after years in development, sadly isn't located in US

"Star Trek" fans can now take their own intergalactic journey on the world’s first roller coaster based on the series.

The new attraction at Movie Park Germany, Germany’s biggest film and amusement park at more than 111 acres, takes guests on a high-speed ride as they battle it out to save the U.S.S. Enterprise from the Borg.

Visitors start by entering a 1,000-square-meter replica of Federation Plaza, where they can explore themed spaces that include everything from transporter rooms to a holodeck and the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D bridge from the Next Generation series.

Guests are then trained for their first mission as Starfleet cadets before making their way to the ride.

As the storyline unfolds, riders find out that Starfleet's enemy, the Borg, has captured the U.S.S. Enterprise and locked it in their tractor beam, leaving it up to them to go on a rescue mission and save the day.

The new coaster also has a triple-launch mechanism, meaning that instead of having guests slowly accelerate on the first incline of the ride, they’ll be sent whizzing three separate times.

The ride also features a twisted half-pipe at an elevation of about 131 feet, making it the only one of its kind in Europe, according to park representatives.

The amusement park worked with CBS Consumer Products for more than two years to bring the fictional "Star Trek" world to life, and currently features more than 40 attractions from popular movies and series like “Avatar” and "SpongeBob Squarepants."