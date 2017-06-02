Sean Penn upgraded on Delta Air Lines after pre-flight scuffle

Everyone seems to be getting into airline altercations these days—even celebrities.

On Thursday, actor Sean Penn was flying from Los Angeles to New York City with his daughter on a Delta Air Lines flight TMZ reports.

The trouble allegedly began when Penn, who was seated in economy, placed carry-on luggage in an overhead compartment after boarding the plane.

According to TMZ, two men approached the actor in a “very aggressive and rude manner,” because they wanted him to the move his bags in the bin. Penn reportedly remained calm while the other passengers continued to complain but he did tell the crew about the incident before the plane departed.

Delta reportedly wanted to reward Penn for his action—or rather in-action—and upgraded him and his daughter to first class.

A representative for the actor confirmed to TMZ the altercation occurred but added that Penn did not file an official complaint.

Looks like it pays to remain level-headed on Delta.