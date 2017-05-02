Passengers caught in violent pre-flight brawl aboard All Nippon Airways

Two passengers aboard a Los Angeles-bound flight in Narita, Japan were filmed in a violent pre-flight altercation Monday night.

Corey Hour, of Arizona, had already boarded All Nippon Airways Flight 6 when he alleges two passengers began shouting and ultimate came to exchange blows.

“So, 10 minutes before take off a passenger starts a huge fight in his row,” Hour posted on Twitter.

So, 10 minutes before take off a passenger starts a huge fight in his row. I get in between him and flight attendants, but he won't 1v1 me. — Corey Hour (@CoreyHour) May 1, 2017

COUPLE ARRESTED FOR DISRUPTING LOS ANGELES-BOUND DELTA AIR LINES FLIGHT

He began filming the incident as the two men continued to fight.

ANA Airline Flight NH6 from Narita, Japan to LAX was lit 🔥 ✈️ pic.twitter.com/b4nVAZ6pCD — Corey Hour (@CoreyHour) May 2, 2017

“He allegedly was contracted by the government to carry out a hit in Las Vegas,” Hour tweeted, replying to someone asking if the American man in the video had started the incident. “Then he went rogue and started fighting civilians.”

In footage of the fight posted on social media, airline staff and other passengers are seen trying to break up the two men.

“Somebody get this guy off the plane,” somebody can be heard shouting.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Hour posted that ANA staff "did their best" to diffuse the situation.

For the record ANA staff and passengers handled the situation with grace and respect. They did the best they could to diffuse the situation. — Corey Hour (@CoreyHour) May 2, 2017

As of now and after speaking with the other passengers the motive for why he did this is still UNKNOWN. None of us have any idea why at all. — Corey Hour (@CoreyHour) May 2, 2017

According to Japan Today, the airline believes the American seen in the video was intoxicated and he was asked to leave the plane. He initially resisted and hit a female passenger. After being deplaned, the 44-year-old man allegedly tried to choke an ANA employee. He was arrested in Japan and has since been charged with assault.

The flight, which was already delayed due to local weather conditions, took off about an hour and 40 minutes behind schedule due to the altercation.