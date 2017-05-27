British Airways cancels all London flights after 'major IT failure'

British Airways cancels all flights leaving London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports as a global IT failure causes severe disruption for travelers.

The airline said it has suffered a “major IT systems failure” and that it would be cancelling all flights from the airports until 6 p.m. It is urging passengers not to go to the airports.

Earlier, passengers at at Heathrow Airport reported long lines at check-in counters and flight delays. One posted a picture on Twitter of BA staff writing gate numbers on a white board.

"We've tried all of the self-check-in machines. None were working, apart from one," said Terry Page, booked on a flight to Texas. "There was a huge queue for it and it later transpired that it didn't actually work, but you didn't discover that until you got to the front."

Another traveler, PR executive Melissa Davis, said she was held for more than an hour and a half on the tarmac at Heathrow aboard a BA flight arriving from Belfast.

She said passengers had been told they could not transfer to other flights because "they can't bring up our details."

Heathrow said the IT problem had caused "some delays for passengers" and it was working with BA to resolve it.

The problem comes on a holiday weekend, when thousands of Britons are travelling.

BA passengers were hit with severe delays in July and September 2016 because of problems with the airline's online check-in systems.

BA has not said what is causing the computer problem, but says it is working to resolve it as quickly as possible.

The Associated Press contributed to this report