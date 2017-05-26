America's 'most disgusting' hotel rooms reviewed in YouTube series

Blood stains, vomit and unidentified bodily fluids.

No, this is not the description of a crime scene-- it's just a motel room.

A room at the Swan Hotel in Maryland, to be specific. And it is the latest room reviewed by the YouTubers behind Another Dirty Room.

American filmmaker Dan Bell, along with two of his friends, started the YouTube series Another Dirty Room in Nov. 2016. It features them travelling to the cheapest — and most disgusting — hotels around the United States.

HOW TO SPOT BED BUGS IN YOUR HOTEL ROOM

The series involves the trio using a number of different products and tools to test out a room’s hygiene. One of their favorites is a luminol test, which shows any blood that may be in the room.

The latest video, Episode 11, shows Bell and his team visiting the $40 per night Swan Motel, which Bell called the “the most heinous room thus far."

Inside, they found a filthy mattress, vomit, blood on the walls and floors, and used cotton buds in the bathroom.

In the episode, Bell describes it as a “murder scene."

And viewers were just as shocked. The episode has been viewed more than 560,000 times on YouTube and has attracted more than 2200 comments.

One viewer is certain the motel has been used as “drug den."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“That is probably the worst place, so far! But love to see the horror of it all!”

Others were concerned about the safety of Bell and his friends for stepping foot in the room.

“You guys have for sure contracted a terminal illness from the air in there,” wrote one commenter on YouTube.

“I wouldn’t have gone in there without a hazmat suit and several cans of Raid and Lysol,” another posted.

This story originally appeared on news.com.au.