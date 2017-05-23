This tiny camper that turns into a boat is coolest summer travel vehicle

You don’t have to choose between your camping and sailing weekend.

Germany’s Sealander camper, a cozy trailer-hitched camper that conveniently turns into a lake-worthy houseboat with a few minor adjustments.

So if you have no space to pitch a tent, just use all that open water on the nice, calm lake. Plus, you don’t have to worry about getting ashes from the fire pit getting in your sleeping bag.

The Sealander is made for both sitting dry under the stars, with its convertible sunroof, or taking a quick dip with its built-in handrail and ladder. The camper is only 1,100 pounds, so it’s easy to tow, as well.

The only drawback is that you can’t exactly throw a huge house party. The interior is only 13 square feet and has seating for six people. Seating also folds out into a bed. It doesn’t sound too comfortable for the entire family to enjoy at one time, but it’s probably great for a romantic getaway.

What it lacks in seating space, the Sealander makes up for in storage. The interior can be customized to include a fridge, a grill or even a toilet. Now you never have to leave your camper.

The tiny camper can drive at about 5 miles per hour, but it’s only intended for getting out to the water. Sadly, it’s not recommended to cruise the waves.

Of course, the cost for the perfect compact summer vacation currently runs just below $30,000 CAD (about $22,000 USD).

Currently, the Sealander is only available in Europe and Canada, but according to Maxim, the company meets safety standards for countries worldwide.