5 over-the-top Super Bowl LI party packages and getaways

Millions of Americans will tune in to watch Super Bowl LI this year from home. And an estimated one million visitors are expected to travel to Houston to see the big game in H-town.

With that many eyes on the field, where and how one watches the big game has taken on a life of its own. The average trip to Houston for the New England Patriots-Atlanta Falcons game on Feb. 5 will cost around $8,000 for flights, hotels and tickets.

But if you've got money to burn-- and we mean serious cash-- you might want to consider one of these luxurious game gay getaways this weekend.

Here are some of the priciest – and most lavish – ways to watch and enjoy Super Bowl weekend:

