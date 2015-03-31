The world's scariest bungee jumps

When it comes to adventurous undertakings, it doesn’t get too much more thrilling than hurling yourself into the air with the support of only a bungee cord.

Some people call it crazy, but those who have felt the rush know that the moments of fear are well worth the reward. From 700-foot drops to dips in the water below, bungee jumping allows us to fly through the air toward the earth and (usually) survive intact.

Whether your choice of platform is a bridge or building, bungee jumping spots can be found all over the world. To inspire your next daring jump, we’ve come up with a list of the scariest bungee jumps in the world.

1. The Verzasca Dam—Ticino, Switzerland

This bungee jump is one of the highest in the world, but that’s not what really makes it famous. The Verzasca Dam (actually called the Contra Dam) jump was featured in the opening scene of the 007 movie GoldenEye, making it a bucket list drop for action movie aficionados everywhere. If you plan to take on this dive, be prepared for a fall of more than 700 feet alongside a concrete wall.

2. Macau Tower—Macau, China

You know a bungy jump is scary when you need to develop a specialty cord, guide cables and recovery system to keep the daredevils alive—and that’s just what they did at AJ Hackett’s Macau Tower Bungy Jump. Set in the gambling epicenter of Macau, this jump is the highest tower plunge in the world at 764 feet tall. Jumpers ready to take the fall will come within 100 feet of harsh parking lot pavement on the ground below, no rushing rivers to save you here.

3. The Kolnbrein Dam—Carthinia, Austria

Daredevil bungee jumpers look no further—a jump at the Kolnbrein Dam means launching yourself off of a crane, above a dam, for a total free fall of 541 feet. It just doesn’t get too much more extreme than that.

4. The Royal Gorge Suspension Bridge—Colorado, United States

This epic freefall from one of the tallest bridges in the world is off limits to anyone who is not specifically invited to jump there. From 2003 to 2008 organizers of the Go Fast Games were able to open the bridge for public jumping during the three-day festival but the annual games have since been canceled. Those who made the jump fell a whopping 900 feet into the gorge below. Now thrill seekers can take to the Royal Rush Coaster, which involves a bungee swing that shoots up to three people over the side of the gorge.

5. Bloukrans Bridge—Tsitsikamma, South Africa

Legend has it two out of every 10 people that line up to take the jump off of Bloukrans Bridge back down—and for good reason. The 708-foot drop is made even more frightening by strong winds and a preview of the fall through a metal grate bridge. The highest commercial bridge jump in the world, Bloukrans is so incredible that it’s attracted big names like Jack Osbourne and Prince Harry to its edge.

