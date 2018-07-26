Pamela Anderson reckons "Fortnite" and YouTube are behind an "epidemic" that's turning men into asexuals who hate sex.

The Baywatch-star-turned-agony-aunt made the barmy diagnosis in response to a question from a Dazed magazine reader who wanted to make her boyfriend "feel sexual again" amid an "asexual period."

"Does he watch a lot of explicit pornographers or video games? Does he feel numb? Is he sure of his sexuality?" asked Pammie.

"Too much masturbation or fantasies about cyber film stars or video games like Fortnite seem to be an addiction," added the former Playboy pinup.

