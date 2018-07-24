Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Big Tech Backlash

Facebook censorship: Nude paintings by Rubens run afoul of social network

Christopher Carbone
By | Fox News
close
Kurt the 'Cyber Guy' Knutsson explains. Video

How to unfilter the censorship on your Facebook news feed

Kurt the 'Cyber Guy' Knutsson explains.

The nude paintings of 17th-century Flemish artist Peter Paul Rubens are known for their Baroque, sensual qualities and have been shown in museums worldwide—but apparently they are too risqué for Facebook.

The tech platform removed a series of promotions for the Belgian region of Flanders because they featured works by the artist mostly known for lush, detailed paintings of curvaceous women and cherubs.

Advertisements with sexually oriented content, including artistic or educational nudes, apart from statues, are prohibited on the site.

FACEBOOK'S MARK ZUCKERBERG BACKTRACKS ON COMMENTS ABOUT HOLOCAUST DENIERS

The company’s move prompted a tongue-in-cheek complaint to the company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

rubens judgement of paris

Judgement of Paris by Peter Paul Rubens  (National Gallery, United Kingdom)

In a letter signed by museums in Flanders and quoted by the Guardian, the Flemish tourist board has written to Zuckerberg: “Breasts, buttocks and Peter Paul Rubens’ cherubs are all considered indecent,” the letter says. “Not by us, but by you…Even though we secretly have to laugh about it, your cultural censorship is making life rather difficult for us.”

Removed advertisements reportedly include one featuring Rubens’ The Descent from the Cross, in which Jesus is wearing a loincloth.

INDIA LYNCHINGS: WHATSAPP RESTRICTS MESSAGE FORWARDING TO COMBAT MOB KILLINGS

The Flemish tourist board released a short video in which the “nude police” haul away visitors at the Rubens House in Antwerp to stop them from gazing at the implicated paintings, telling museumgoers they needed to be "protected" from the nudity.

Facebook told the Guardian it accepted an offer to discuss the issue with Flemish tourism officials and added that the paintings would not be taken down in regular posts—only in advertisements.

Christopher Carbone is a reporter and news editor covering science and technology for FoxNews.com. He can be reached at christopher.carbone@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @christocarbone.