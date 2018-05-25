Expand / Collapse search
YouTube video gaming star TotalBiscuit loses battle with cancer at age 33

By James Rogers | Fox News
Esports - ESL One - Dota 2 Major - Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, Britain - May 26, 2018 Fans observe a minute's silence in memory of YouTube star John Peter Bain, also known as TotalBiscuit Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes - RC1B610D2F90

Popular YouTube video gaming star TotalBiscuit has lost his battle with cancer.

The 33-year-old PC gaming critic, whose real name is John Bain, had built up a huge following on the video sharing site. The British star’s YouTube channel has over 2 million subscribers.

Bain passed away on Thursday, according to a tweet that appeared on his official Twitter account.

The star’s wife also tweeted a poem honoring her husband. “I'm more overwhelmed with grief than I could possibly express,” she added, in a subsequent tweet.

WILDLY POPULAR 'FORTNITE' VIDEO GAME BREAKS YOUTUBE STREAMING RECORD

Video gaming platform Twitch described Bain as “one of the most prominent voices in the gaming industry,” citing his opinionated game critiques and sense of humor. “Thank you for everything, TotalBiscuit,” it tweeted Thursday.

Bain, who was also known as the Cynical Brit, retired from reviewing games last month after bowel cancer spread to his liver, the BBC reports.

In a lengthy Reddit post earlier this month, Bain described his battle with cancer and explained that he didn’t “have long left.”

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers

 