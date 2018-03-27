Wildly popular 'Fortnite' video game breaks YouTube streaming record

The “Fortnite” video game, which is fast becoming a cultural phenomenon, has set a new YouTube record for a live gaming stream.

Ryan Wyatt, YouTube’s global head of Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Gaming, confirmed the game's record-breaking status in a tweet on Monday.

“How big is @FortniteGame on YouTube? Fortnite holds the record for the most videos related to a video game uploaded in a single month EVER. Yesterday, the Battle Royale tournament had over 42M live views, and set a record for biggest single live gaming stream @ 1.1M concurrent,” he tweeted.

HOW TO PLAY RETRO VIDEO GAMES

Spanish YouTube gaming star elRubiusOMG and 99 other players took part in Sunday’s streamed tournament, which lasted just over three hours, according to the Polygon website. Based in Madrid, elRubiusOMG has over 28 million YouTube subscribers.

Epic Games’ free “Fortnite Battle Royale” spin-off is proving wildly popular with gamers. The multiplayer shooter game, which lets players navigate a vast landscape, has racked up a huge following since its release as an early access game last year.

Last month “Fortnite” hit a new peak of 3.4 million concurrent users, with Epic Games’ servers struggling to cope with the massive demand.

NINTENDO SWITCH: A YEAR IN REVIEW

“Fortnite Battle Royale” allows up to 100 players to compete against each other or form squads in a fast-moving combat game. “The last one standing wins,” explains Epic Games, on its website.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers