Elon Musk shows off incredible SpaceX human transport pod on Instagram, Twitter

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to social media late Sunday night to show off a look at the company's Crew Dragon ship, which could be used in the future to transport humans in space.



Musk posted the picture to both his Instagram and Twitter feeds with the caption: "SpaceX Crew Dragon ship in anechoic chamber for EMI testing before being sent to @NASA Plum Brook vacuum chamber."



Sound-absorbing anechoic chambers are the quietest place on Earth, according to the Smithsonian, and can actually emulate the space environment.

The Crew Dragon will be put inside a anechoic chamber so that its electromagentic interference system can be tested and to make sure its electrical systems work as they should.

From there, the Crew Dragon will move to NASA's Plum Brook Station facility in Ohio, according to CNET. There, it will be tested inside NASA's vacuum chamber, which was previously used for Orion crew vehicles.

SpaceX has said previously that it intends to have manned test flights on Dragon sometime later this year.

Earlier this month, the company launched its upgraded 'Block 5' Falcon 9 rocket, carrying Bangladesh’s first satellite into orbit.

The updated rocket is designed to be reusable, which would drastically reduce costs of trips to space.

According to Musk, the improved boosters can be reused more than 10 times each and require little or no work between launches. He has said that his goal is to launch the same booster twice within 24 hours.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report. Follow Chris Ciaccia on Twitter @Chris_Ciaccia