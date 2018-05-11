SpaceX successfully launches rocket one day after failed attempt

SpaceX successfully launched a rocket Friday afternoon, carrying Bangladesh’s first satellite, in a second attempt to launch its upgraded workhorse rocket.

Falcon 9 took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., at 4:15 p.m. Flight controllers watched as the rocket took off without a hitch, successfully completing each stage of the mission.

The launch, done on behalf the Bangladesh government, will allow internet access to all corners of the country.

The successful takeoff comes one day after a dramatic failed attempt. With less than a minute remaining before a scheduled launch, the countdown came to an abrupt stop because of a technical problem that caused an automatic abort.

The updated rocket is designed to be reusable, which would drastically reduce costs of trips to space.

SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk says the improved boosters can be reused more than 10 times each and require little or no work between launches. He has said that his goal is to launch the same booster twice within 24 hours.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.