Creepy military voicemail warning of impending Doomsday sends internet into meltdown

A terrifying voicemail in military code sent to random Twitter users’ phones has sent the internet into meltdown as users speculate over its links to MH370, alien life and an impending Doomsday date.

It appears to have started with Ty, an ordinary Twitter user with no apparent prior interest in any of those topics or the conspiracy theories that inevitably accompany any discussion of them.

On March 13, Ty posted a recording of a creepy voicemail message he received on his mobile phone and asked for help translating it.

Since then it has received more than seven million views and hatched a dozen conspiracy theories, earning Ty more than 40,000 extra followers and forcing him to temporarily deactivate his account (he was getting death threats and homophobic taunts) and change his handle.

The bizarre voicemail features a robotic voice droning out an automated message entirely in NATO phonetic alphabet. Deciphered, it reads:

“S Danger SOS it is dire for you to evacuate be caution they are not human 042933964230 SOS Danger SOS.”

Other users set to work on the number sequence. They appeared to be a set of coordinates which, when plugged into Google Maps, led to one location in Africa and another near Malaysia.

The latter, many users noted, was “very close” to where Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 vanished from radar, leading to speculation the voicemail was a recording of the doomed plane’s encounter with an alien craft.

“Are you saying that Malaysia Flight 370 encountered something non-human???” asked user Gio de Loera in a post retweeted more than 6000 times.

User Tyelashe responded: “It’s a police code. It says ‘Danger SOS it is dire for you to evacuate. Be cautious they are not human SOS danger SOS”.

Ty also posted unsettling direct messages he had been receiving on his Twitter account, one in Indonesian, another in Malay, a couple in morse code and one which appeared to be five groupings of numbers: “20.8.5.25 1.18.5 20.1.11.9.14.7 15.22.5.18 41818”.

The Indonesian message, when run through Google translate, turned out to be a warning:

“End the post you just shared about the recording in your phone.”

Several users decided the numerical sequences and the Morse code and got this: “They are taking over”, and some cryptic lines about the late scientist Stephen Hawking which read: “The message received is well related to Stephen Hawking’s death, you are not ready to face them.”

The numerical sequences allude to April 18 as some kind of day of reckoning, rapture, or the day when “they” were “taking over”.

Disturbingly, a few nights before he started receiving the messages, Ty posted about an odd event in which an unknown man drove by his home and took photographs at 3am using a flash.

He now believes that the man with the camera is linked to the voicemail and the direct messages he received.

Since his post went viral, turning Twitter into a hotbed of paranormal activity and analysis, other equally unsettled users have come forward to say that they too have received the creepy voicemail message.

Twitter user Basspeare received the same automated voicemail as Ty — except his recording features a lengthy message about aliens before the voice launches into the NATO phonetic alphabet.

This is what it says:

“This is not a test, this is not a joke. Over the past several years we have been wanting to send an automated voice message to people who understand and are not afraid. One message at a time will make many know the truth. The truth that other biological beings have been walking the supreme creation that sustains life. Earth.

“A planet created just like our own with technological advancements, you as a human race have kept yourselves strong and living. But as chaos comes to your planet we must show ourselves to prove that there are different ways to keep peace. Many do not agree with what we say, so they may hunt us down.

“Your accomplishments are as follows: You have created religions on a biased unrealistic god, have created a government that is corrupt and will fall soon, your weaponry is only advanced from our technology which you have scavenged from our own. The liquid lands you call your oceans contain many secrets, including some (unintelligible) sunk down into the abyss.

“We will make ourselves known to the best of our utmost capabilities. Clear your air space for safe consequences.”

However, there are indications that the messages are part of an alternate reality, a complex puzzle similar to Cicada 3301, which ran for years before it was reportedly cracked in 2014.

A Twitter account called 914, run by someone with the handle @LunarrRabbits, has a pinned tweet dated March 17 which suggests that might be the case.

It reads: “This Event is no where related to catastrophic events, 18 april is definitely safe, all other accounts are impersonating, reason to hold this event is to help people solve an upcoming global cicada event, reason to hold this event is to aware people with knowledge (sic).”

This story originally appeared in news.com.au.

