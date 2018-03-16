Expand / Collapse search
Lyft testing all-access subscription with free rides

PCmag
File photo: An illuminated sign appears in a Lyft ride-hailing car in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 21, 2017. Picture taken September 21, 2017. (REUTERS/Chris Helgren)

Regular users of on-demand ride hailing service Lyft will be happy to hear they may be able to save some money in the not too distant future. That's because Lyft is testing a subscription service which would remove the need to pay every time you travel.

As Engadget reports, the subscription is called the All-Access Plan. For now, it looks to be an invite-only offer with emails being sent out to select riders. The price also varies, which is a clear sign Lyft is still trying to figure out what works best in terms of price, time, and free ride limits.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.