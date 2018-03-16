Lyft testing all-access subscription with free rides

Regular users of on-demand ride hailing service Lyft will be happy to hear they may be able to save some money in the not too distant future. That's because Lyft is testing a subscription service which would remove the need to pay every time you travel.

As Engadget reports, the subscription is called the All-Access Plan. For now, it looks to be an invite-only offer with emails being sent out to select riders. The price also varies, which is a clear sign Lyft is still trying to figure out what works best in terms of price, time, and free ride limits.

Transportation reporters: Lyft just invited me to a $199 per month all access plan... "With an All-Access Plan, you pay $199 each month and your standard Lyft rides are free (up to $15). " — Janko Roettgers (@jank0) March 15, 2018

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.