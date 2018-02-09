Police in China start wearing facial-recognition glasses

Surveillance in China means the authorities know pretty much everything about you whenever you appear on camera. Now police there have a new weapon with which to fight crime and capture criminals: high-tech glasses that allow for facial recognition at the push of a button.

As the Hong Kong Free Press reports, in the city of Zhengzhou, four police officers have started wearing these glasses when patrolling the city's east station. There is a camera mounted above the left eye and the glasses are linked to a smartphone-like handheld device. When worn, an officer can look in the direction of an individual, take their photo, and have that person's face recognized and all their information brought up on the handheld.

