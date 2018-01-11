Amazon calls first NFL streaming season a success

Amazon is calling its first season of live-streaming NFL games a success.

The company said its biggest audience was in Washington, D.C., followed by Washington state, Colorado, Oregon and Utah.

But Jim DeLorenzo, head of Amazon Sports, said it’s too soon to say how aggressive Amazon will be in sports streaming.

“We’re just in the early stages here. We were definitely pleased with the way things played out,” he said. “It was great to partner with the NFL on this and we were really happy with how our customers reacted to it. But it’s too soon to say this impacts our strategy going forward.”

Amazon built on Twitter’s audience in 2016, in the first year of streaming on Thursday nights, with the averaging per-minute audience for the 11 games reaching 310,000, a 17 percent increase from Twitter’s numbers.

The NFL is expected to decide its plans soon for Thursday night games for next season, but is expected to split the package between a broadcast and streaming partner like it did this season.

