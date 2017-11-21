Cyber Monday's biggest deals and savings

The money-saving deals won’t end on Nov. 24.

Cyber Monday shoppers can look forward to more special promotions in the wake of Black Friday. Cyber Monday – known as the day when companies offer a wide array of discounts online – is set to take place this year on Nov. 27.

Here are some deals already available or will soon be:

Banana Republic

Looking for clothing for the family? All items at the retailer are going to be half-off on Nov. 27, Glamour reports.

Dell

"Cyber Week deals will be available starting Nov. 26, and rolling Cyber Monday doorbusters will launch Nov. 27 at 8 a.m. ET with new deals posting hourly until 8 p.m. ET.," the company said in a release.

Both Cyber Week deals and the rolling Cyber Monday doorbusters will be here and here, Dell said. Cyber Week will run until Dec. 3.

BLACK FRIDAY'S BIGGEST DEALS AND SAVINGS

H&M

If you need to stock up on wardrobe pieces, consider H&M. There will be a sitewide 30 percent discount Nov. 27, according to Glamour.

Old Navy

Old Navy is already offering Cyber Monday deals on clothing for women, men and children on its website.

Some of those items include:

Ruffled Cold-Shoulder Swing Dress for Women, $24.97 (regular price: $39.99)

Printed Swim Trunks for Men (8"), $14.97 (regular price: $19.94)

Several graphic t-shirts for boys are also listed online for $8.97 each (regular price: $16.99).

Overstock.com

The online retailer is offering a variety of "Pre-Cyber Monday Deals," including limited time sales on some rugs, living room furniture and sports and toys.

Target

"On Cyber Monday, Nov. 27, we’ll offer 15% off sitewide on Target.com, plus additional deals each day of Cyber Week (Nov. 26–Dec. 2)," the company said Tuesday.

Some of the deals available include:

KitchenAid 4.5-qt. Classic Plus Stand Mixer, $199.99 (regular price: $259.99)

Sony PlayStation 4 VR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle, $299.99 (regular price: $399.99)

Check back for more Cyber Monday deals as the shopping day approaches.