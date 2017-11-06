Major internet outage hits Comcast users across the US

A major internet outage hit Comcast users across a swath of the U.S. Monday.

“Comcast is having issues since 1:04 PM EST,” explained outage monitoring website Down Detector, citing issues in Mountain View, Portland, Denver, Chicago, Seattle, New York, San Francisco, Houston, Minneapolis and Boston.

Internet issues accounted for 66 percent of the reported problems, according to Down Detector.

“Some customers are having issues with their XFINITY Internet service. We apologize & appreciate your patience while we work to fix,” tweeted Comcast at 1:36 p.m ET.

In a subsequent tweet Comcast blamed the outage on “an external network issue.”

“Internet issues should now be resolved for almost all customers. We apologize for the inconvenience & thank you for your patience,” Comcast tweeted at 3:38 p.m. ET.

Comcast was trending on Twitter in the U.S. Monday.

In October 2016 disruptive cyber attacks snarled Web traffic on the U.S. East Coast.