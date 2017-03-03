Smart condom i-Con will rate your sexual performance

A British company claims to have created the world’s first “smart condom” which rates blokes performances and helps detects STIs.

The i-Con Smart Condom is like a FitBit, but for your penis.

It provides all the statistics men need to assess their sexual prowess.

Data includes duration of intercourse, calories burnt, number and speed of thrusts, girth measurements, and different positions used per week, month or year.

It will also help detect sexually transmitted diseases such as Chlamydia and Syphilis.

And if you're concerned about your secrets getting out, the Nottingham-based company says that all info will be kept anonymous.

Users "will have the option to share their recent data with friends, or, indeed the world."

In a similar way to other health monitoring devices, it will use nano-chip and Bluetooth technology to relay the data to a smartphone app.

Click for more from The Sun