49ers lose Garoppolo to possible ACL injury

The San Francisco 49ers endured a heavy loss Sunday after star quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was badly injured, forcing his exit from a game that ended in a 38-27 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The team fears Garoppolo tore his left anterior cruciate ligament. Garoppolo, who signed a five-year $137.5 million extension in February, expects his season is over, according to teammate C.J. Beathard. The 49ers loss topped off its third consecutive losing streak in Kansas City.

Garoppolo's left knee buckled just before the Chiefs' cornerback delivered a shoulder-to-shoulder blow, sending Garoppolo down. Garoppolo was on the turf for a couple of minutes before he was helped to his feet and eventually carted off.

Garoppolo’s ousting is the 49ers second loss after top running back Jerick McKinnon, who endured a season-ending knee injury last month. The team now has only two other quarterbacks on the roster.

Beathard took over for Garoppolo with just over five minutes left, and he appeared to throw a touchdown pass to George Kittle before offensive pass interference wiped it out. San Francisco had to kick a field goal and that wound up being the final margin.

Top cornerback Richard Sherman went down with a calf injury, while backup Tarvarius Moore left with a wrist injury. Strong safety Jaquiski Tartt was inactive with a shoulder injury and free safety Adrian Colbert hurt his ankle, forcing a bunch of backups to play significant snaps.

Still, the 49ers leaned on running backs Alfred Morris and Matt Breida and the strong arm of their quarterback to mount a comeback. And after Garoppolo's TD toss to Marquis Goodwin in the third quarter made it 35-24, there was a sense of optimism on the San Francisco sideline.

The 49ers were still trailing 38-24 when Garoppolo led them inside the Kansas City 5 in the final minutes. The Chiefs answered with sacks by Allen Bailey and Justin Houston on consecutive plays, then flushed Garoppolo from the pocket on third-and-goal from the 20-yard line.

That's when the San Francisco quarterback headed for the sideline, decided to stay in play rather step out of bounds, and ultimately put the rest of the 49ers' season in question.

Beathard is in line to start next week when the 49ers play the Chargers in Los Angeles, and Nick Mullens could get a call-up from the practice squad to serve as the backup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.