Comey memoir's release date moved up, publisher says

Former FBI Director James Comey’s memoir, “A Higher Loyalty,” will have an earlier release date than previously announced, publisher Flatiron Books said Wednesday.

The publisher noted that the FBI is under “intense scrutiny,” so it is pushing for an April 17 publication, instead of May 1.

Comey's multimillion-dollar deal with Flatiron was announced last August.

Amid an “urgent conversation” about the bureau of investigation, Flatiron President Bob Mill and Publisher Amy Einhorn said there was demand for Comey to be heard.

According to the Comey, President Donald Trump had requested for a “so-called loyalty pledge” on Jan. 27, 2017, at a White House dinner, Fox News reported.

Comey was fired by Trump last May.

During that time, the president and his supporters have repeatedly criticized the FBI’s investigation into his campaign’s alleged ties with Russian officials, initially citing Comey’s handling of the probe into Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s emails.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.