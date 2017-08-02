Comey gets multi-million dollar book deal

Former FBI Director James Comey has signed a book deal to write about his experiences as the most controversial director of the Bureau in recent memory.

The book, Flatiron Books told The Associated Press, will focus on his handling of Hillary Clinton’s private email server investigation, as well as allegations of ties between Russia and President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

According to Flatiron, Comey will cite "examples from some of the highest-stakes situations in the past two decades of American government" and "share yet-unheard anecdotes from his long and distinguished career."

CHRISTOPHER WRAY CONFIRMED BY SENATE AS FBI DIRECTOR

Trump fired Comey in May, later claiming that he was angered by the FBI’s investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and his campaign.

Comey later testified before Congress that Trump asked him to end an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey’s book deal was reportedly secured for millions of dollars.

The book is currently untitled and is scheduled for publication next spring.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.